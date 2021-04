Covid- 19 Vaccine 18 + Resgistration | Kareena, Shahid, Kangana, Varun Urge People To Get Registered

As the COVID-19 cases are on the rise, Celebs like Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan have come together to motivate 18+ people to register themselves for the COVID-19 vaccines