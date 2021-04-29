Darren Smith NFL draftt pt 1 4-28-21

We are joined here with 810 whb Sports radio host Darren Smith out of Kansas City there and thank you for taking some time with us to talk some Kansas City Chiefs and the NFL draft coming up this week thank you so much for having me and we want to talk about with the Chiefs have done this offseason they have addressed their offensive line and definitely picking up some big names Joe Tooney Austin Blythe Kyle long coming out of retirement and then signing Orlando Brown in a trade from the Baltimore Raven talk about what you feel like they did well with the off-season trades and picking up some of these guys on on the office I think the cheese and bread reach a particular did exactly what they need to do I talked about them acquiring Orlando Brown during during the Super Bowl during the week of the Super Bowl on Radio Road me a beat it out that he's he's an offensive tackle that's what we're here to left tackle that's what he is and he was going to have that option to do that or play that position going further with the Baltimore Ravens because they already have Ronnie Stanley there you're going to be sent not only for this year before a number of years if your cancer treatment if your passing all the new Patrick Mahomes you really could have asked for anything more than what you got in this far especially with this offense is why we're looking forward to what this cheap tow line will do for this upcoming season let's talk about the receiving for the Chiefs let go of Sammy Watkins this might be the only spot authentic believe that Jesus may need to address throughout the rest of this offseason what are your thoughts on the NFL draft as far as them turn up receiver maybe they pick somebody up in free agency or do you think they need to still look at some other positions on the offensive when it comes to those those those those positions like receiver running backs away Patrick play at the level that he's at going to expose you as a starter he should be at a position where he Elevate anybody who plays with them on office so Granite we know what Tyrese we know what else is going to do they got to do what they're going to do what you going to do what is Byron Pringle what is Demarcus Robinson you know what you know what somebody was going to do is be the same in the system for the last four years and they still may not have taken that neck-level and some people buy that is Darren Smith 810 whb Sports radio hosts out of Kansas City we will have more from Darren's coming up in our second segment talkin some Chiefs defense