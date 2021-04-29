Darren Smith NFL Draftt pt2 4-28-21

We were talking some NFL draft and the Kansas City Chiefs here joined with 810 whb Sports radio host Darren Smith Darren thank you for joining us we talked them Chiefs offense before now was tossed a defense that she speaks out of defensive tackle jarran Reed from the Seattle Seahawks what are your thoughts on that and what that does for the Chiefs defensive line with the Frank like when they were both in Seattle so I think that's a good move for Kansas City you provide death in and you also provide someone who you know who can get after the quarterback and I think with his addition this can only help Kansas City defense to get that much better and I really do not believe the Kansas City is through with this defense why in the free-agent market so that seems to have sex drive what would you like to see the Chiefs do defensively to try to fill in any other holes on that side of the ball you can never go wrong with getting more deaf on the defensive.

But I can speak in the city probably looking at at thorner if I'm concerned because they run a 4-2-5 type B pill I'm probably looking at death in that in that defensive back to your first and foremost then linebacker and then of course the defensive well that is Darren Smith 810 whb Sports radio host out of Kansas City Darren thank you for taking some time to talk some cheese football and the NFL draft