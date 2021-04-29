Muslim men perform funeral service for Indian woman as family members test positive for COVID-19

A group of Muslim men carried out a funeral service for a Hindu woman as her family members could not attend due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Footage from April 27 shows the group, dressed in personal protective equipment, carrying out the procession in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh.

The woman, Urmila Vishwakarma, was unwell and died before she could seek treatment.

No locals came forward for her last rites due to COVID-19.

Upon being alerted, a group of Muslim men took up the duty and performed her last rites, according to the religious rituals.

Moreover, they made arrangements and conducted the funeral at a cemetery after no cremation ground was available.

Her son and daughter who tested positive for COVID-19 could not attend as they were undergoing treatment at a hospital.