Wake Up Call: Family of bears wanders in Hubbardston yard

DOUG: A LITTLE DOSE OF ADORABLEIN THIS MORNING’S WAKE UP CALL.MOM BEAR AND HER 3 CUBS, JUSTOUT FOR A CASUAL STROLL INHUBBARDSTON.THANKS TO DIANE LIPKA FORSENDING THIS GREAT VIDEO.REMEMBER, WILDLIFE EXPERTS SAYTHE BEARS ARE WAKING UP ANDWANDERING RIGHT NOW, SO KEEPYOUR EYES OPEN AND KEEP YOURDISTANCE.NO MATTER HOW ADORABLE THEY ARE.ANTOINETTE: IT IS SO TEMPTING TORUN OUT THERE AND GRAB ONE OFTHE LITTLE ONES AND GIVE THEM ABIG HUG.DO