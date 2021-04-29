Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary: Son Babil, wife Sutapa Sikdar pen emotional posts

Its been one year since actor Irrfan Khan passed away.
On his first death anniversay wife Sutapa Sikdar and their son Babil penned emotional posts remembering the actor.
#Irrfankhan #irrfankhandeathanniversary #Sutapasikdar
Its been one year since actor Irrfan Khan passed away.
On his first death anniversay wife Sutapa Sikdar and their son Babil penned emotional posts remembering the actor.
#Irrfankhan #irrfankhandeathanniversary #Sutapasikdar
Late actor Irrfan Khan passed away a year ago on this day. His son Babil Khan has penned an emotional note remembering his Baba,..
Late actor Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar on Thursday took to her Instagram handle to pen a few heartbreaking yet thoughtful..