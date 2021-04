Don't panic majority of patients can recover at home: Health Minister

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on April 29 urged people not to panic and assured that majority of patients can recover at home while being in touch with doctor.

"Those who need oxygen should get it but it's not right if someone thinks he/she needs oxygen, due to lack of knowledge.

Don't run here and there in panic.

Majority of patients can recover at home while being in touch with doctor.

I am not saying this just as the health minister but also as a doctor," said Health Minister.