World Dance Day | 'Dancing Dadi' became Instagram star at 60 plus | Oneindia News

Ravi Bala Sharma grew up in a musical family and received professional training in the same, but nurtured a lifelong passion for dance at the same time.

At the age of 62, she realised her dream.

Brightening up faces of weary Instagrammers in the middle of a pandemic, she became lovingly known as 'dancing Dadi'.

This is her story.

#DancingDadi #AgeIsJustANumber #RaviBalaSharma