Cops punish locals for flouting COVID-19 curfew in central India

Police in central India's Madhya Pradesh punished locals flouting the COVID-19 curfew by forcing them to stand in a squatting position.

Officers in the Tikamgarh district were seen forcing residents to stand with their hands through their legs in a squat position.

Some were even forced to do sit-ups as punishment for breaking the curfew.

These punishments were enforced after the police fined the violators.