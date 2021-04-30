Cops punish locals for flouting COVID-19 curfew in central India

Police in central India's Madhya Pradesh punished locals flouting the COVID-19 curfew by forcing them to stand in a squatting position.
Officers in the Tikamgarh district were seen forcing residents to stand with their hands through their legs in a squat position.
Some were even forced to do sit-ups as punishment for breaking the curfew.
These punishments were enforced after the police fined the violators.