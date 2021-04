Storm Troopers attend funeral of local man who spent career a movie model maker

HIM TO OPEN AND A MAN BEENSLEEPING FOR A YEAR YES, IT ISEXCITING TO SEE PEOPLE BACKOUT THERE.ALL RIGHT TIME FORLOCAL MAN WHOSE WORK IN MOVIESOFTEN WENT UNNOTICED IS BEINGLAID TO REST VACAVILLE IRAKILLER WORKED FOR NEARLY 20YEARS AND INDUSTRIAL LIGHT ANDIS SET FOR FILMS LIKE STARWARS RETURN OF THE JEDI I.BACK TO THE FUTURE ININDIANA JONES AND THE TEMPLEOF STORMTROOPER SO SOME OF THEBEST MOVIES EVER.

HIS WORK ONTHAT LAST FILM EARNED HIM ANACADEMY AWARD FOR BEST VISUALEFFECTS A LOCAL PLATOON, ASCOUT TROOP FIRST APPEARED ATHIS FUNERAL IN HIS HONOR.