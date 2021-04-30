Skip to main content
Friday, April 30, 2021

New summer learning plan unveiled

Massachusetts will spend $70 million on summer learning programs to help students who have been impacted by a year of remote and hybrid learning, Gov.

Charlie Baker announced Friday.

GOVERNOR JUST UNVEILED.JOSH?JOSH: THAT’S RIGHT.SOME OF IT IS TIME OUTSIDE, SOMEOF IT IS TIME IN THE CLASSROOMAND SOME OF IT IS TIME WELLSPENT BECAUSE OF ALL THAT HASBEEN MISSED IN THE PAST YEAR.

