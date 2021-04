Mila Kunis Was 'Furious' At Ashton Kutcher When He First Wanted To Invest In Uber

While stopping by Global's "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert", Mila Kunis admits that she thought that Uber was "the worst idea ever" and that she was “furious” at husband Ashton Kutcher when he first suggested investing in the company.

