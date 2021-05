FSW commencement being held in person tonight

Because he is very missed herein ArcadiaIN ARCADIA LD F4 NEWSHERE COME THE GRADUATES...ASPECIAL DAY FOR STUDENTS ANDFAMILIES ACROSS SOUTHWESTFLORIDA.

STUDENTS HAVE SPENT THEDAY WALKING ACROSS THE STAGE TOGRAB THEIR DIPLOMAS FOR THEFIRST TIME IN A YEAR.OUR SHARI ARMSTRONG IS LIVE ATSUNCOAST CREDIT UNION ARENATHE FORT MYERS CAMPUS OF F-S-WWHERE THE LAST CEREMONY OF THEDAY IS UNDERWAY.

SHARI?(SHARI AD-LIB**SCROLL THROUGH UNTIL LIVDONE**FSW IS HOLDING SEVERAL IN PERSGRADUATION CEREMONIES TODAY FTHE FIRST TIME SINCE COVID-19.STUDENTS WILL GET TO WALK TSTAGE TO GET THEIR DIPLOMCEREMONY AT LOWER COMPACITY THANIN PREVIOUS YEARS.(SHARI AD-LIB**SCROLL THROUGH UNTIL LIDONE**FSW IS HOLDING SEVERAL IN PERSONGRADUATION CEREMONIES TODAY FTHE FIRST TIME SINCE COVID-19STUDENTS WILL GET TO WALK TSTAGE TO GET THEIR DI