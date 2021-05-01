For more on this story visit ktnv.com.

13 Action News Reporter Astrid Mendez discusses the work search requirement that goes into effect Sunday for Nevadans who receive Unemployment Insurance and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance with Digital Content Producer Amy Abdelsayed.

Welcome to the Daily Debriat today's big story, I'msunday work search requireNevada and you get unemplothe States jobs departmentapplies to both UI and pooTo what extent do claimantthey are searching for woroption thing for many of tthey can do that, but theyname, the address and telethere.

So it is very imporwho's doing this, that obvto submit it, that they donot they run the risk of npayments at all.

Where canand how to show and how tolooking for work.

There'snot only on our website.

Kthat, but also on employ apreviously reported that tstipulates claimants lookindustry and some industrithey just don't have a lothas deterred clarified atdo if that applies to themconfusion about who needswho is okay not doing it fnot something that data diforward, but I spoke withgroup from facebook that hbecause of all the questiofrustration that a lot ofhave been having, trying tthe whole process.

And oneShannon Miller, told me thwho are part of the unionrequirement right now.

Butjust don't want to run thethat starting on sunday.

Sno problem with jerk and wprograms?

Yeah, this is sobecause a lot of people miknow what the jobs and I'mare not the best.

Well, yosome skills refreshments tUm, and there are severaldata right now.

It's, it'ssomething that, you know,of the dealer named departtraining and rehabilitatiooptions there and it can gfield to maybe even beingAnd depending on the one tthe time that you will neeskills.

So, but the optionin case that not only youdate with the skills thatjob industry, but also ifyou would like to change fthis is a good time, especable to find good jobs init would be understandablesocial.

Thank you Aspirinbig story, Make sure to vi