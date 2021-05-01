Nevada woman embarking on 550-mile horse ride

Samantha Szesciorka is embarking on a horse ride across the state of Nevada.

ON SUNDAYS.A NEVADA WOMAN..

ISEMBARKING ON A LONG TRIP ..ACROSS THE STATE... ONHORSEBACK.AS REPORTER..... JOSHLITTLE SHOWS YOU....IT’S A WAY TO BRINGATTENTION.... TO THE PLIGHT OFWILD HORSES.... HERE IN NEVADA."This is Sage."SAMANTHA SZESCIORKA IS ABOUT TOHEAD OUT ON A RIDE -- THAT WILLLAST SIX WEEKS."I love trail-riding and beingwith my horse.

And I loveNevada."SHE IS SET TO LEAVE LAS VEGASTOMORROW...NATS...FOR A TRIP THAT ENDS INCARSON CITY."We’ll get there."IT’S THE THIRD TIME THESE TWOHAVE DONE A LONG-DISTANCE RIDELIKE THIS.

BUT THIS ONE HASSPECIAL MEANING."To promote wild horse adoption,because I’m riding a formallywild horse, and he’s a greatambassador for that adoptionprogram."IT’S TO RAISE AWARENESS -- ANDCELEBRATE THE 50TH ANNIVERSARYOF THE WILD HORSE AND BURRO ACT,WHICH GRANTS THEM SOME FEDERALPROTECTION."There’s a lot of stereotypesand sort of bad reputation aboutwild horses sometimes, but forme this is like what a great wayto show off how great they canbe.""You’re so good."IT’S A 550-MILE TRIP, EXPECTEDTO LAST 43 DAYS.

SHE’LL CAMPMOST NIGHTS, AND STAY AT ACOUPLE OF HOUSES AND RANCHESALONG THE WAY."I have cashed feed and suppliesall along the route already inadvance, and now I havevolunteers who will be fillingin the gaps between thosecaches.

So I do have people allalong the route who will bedoing feed and water drops."AND SHE WON’T BE ALONE."This is Juniper"HER DOG IS MAKING THE TRIP TOO."These rides are hardest on meand the dog I think.

For thehorse, we’re just walking."THE PLAN IS TO TRAVEL ABOUT 20MILES PER DAY -- ENDING AT THEEQUESTRIAN STAGING AREA ONSTEPHANIE WAY -- ON JUNE 12TH."There’s a lot of solitude, it’squite.

You’re unplugged fromcivilization and the internetand Facebook.

You’re withyourself and you’re with youranimals and you are with theenvironment around you.

It’s apretty amazing experience."THAT WAS..... JOSH LITTLE