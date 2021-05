Lady Gaga's dogs' 5 alleged kidnappers arrested | All plead not guilty| Oneindia News

Lady Gaga's French bulldogs were abducted and returned last February.

Ryan Fischer, the dogwalker was shot during the entire ordeal, who is now in recovery.

All the 5 alleged perpetrators, including the two accomplices not present at the crime scene, are now under arrest.

All have pleaded not guilty in the court of law.

