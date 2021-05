Vigil held for slain mother Karen Hicks

FAMILY AND FRIENDS HELD A VIGILFRIDAY NIGHT TO REMEMBKARMEN HICKS.SHE'S A SPRING VALLEY MOTHERSHOT TO DEATH IN FRONT OF HERHUSBAND AND 4-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTERAWEEK AGO TODAY.DOZENS CAME TO BARRY STREET PARKIN LEMON GROVE TOREMEMBER A WOMAN WHO WAS A WIFE,A MOTHER, A SISTER, ADAUGHTER, AND A FRIEND TO MANY.HICKS WAS IN THE PASSENGER SEATOF A PARKED CAR WITH HER HUSBANDWHEN SHOTS WERE FIRED, HITTINGHER SEVERAL TIMES.YESTERDAY-- PEOPLE GATHERED TOSUPPORT HER FAMILY....I THANK YOU GUYS FOR BEINGHERE FOR HER AND BEING HERE FORMY BOY AND MY DAUGTHER...HICK'S FAMILY IS PLEADING WITHANYONE WHO HAS INFORMATION TCOME FORWARD.IF SO, YOU'RE ASKED TO CALL THESAN DIEGO SHERIFF'SHOMICIDE UNIT.A NORTH COUNTY TEACHER ACC