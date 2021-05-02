Check out what a 7,000 square feet luxury balcony looks like in this $29.5m luxury Miami home

Matouk gives a tour of a 29.5 million dollars penthouse in Miami, Florida.

Real estate agent Jason Matouk shows what a 7,000 square feet balcony looks like.

The view from the walk-through balcony is incredibly stunning.

The home boasts panoramic views of Miami, Sunny Isles Beach, the Porsche Design Tower, and the Atlantic Ocean.

Features of this awesome balcony include outdoor dining, seating, and a pool for 10 people.

The entire home is 19,250 square feet.