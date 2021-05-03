New Nissan GT-R NISMO Design Preview

The continuous evolution of Nissan's flagship GT-R NISMO takes another step forward with the addition of a new Special Edition, which was previewed today in Yokohama, Japan.

The GT-R NISMO Special Edition features a NISMO-exclusive Stealth Gray exterior color, new edition-exclusive 20-inch RAYS forged aluminum-alloy wheels with red accents, and a unique clear-coated carbon fiber hood that exposes the intricate carbon fiber weave.

For the first time for GT-R, the new Nissan logo adorns the trunk lid and wheel center caps.

A very limited number of the new model will be available in North America this fall.

Pricing for the GT-R NISMO Special Edition will be announced at a later date.

The GT-R NISMO remains Nissan's ultimate performance super sports car that provides race-proven technology and an exhilarating driving experience for virtually everyone.

The GT-R NISMO's VR38DETT 3.8-liter twin turbo V6 remains the heart of the GT-R's drivetrain and is rated at 600 horsepower and 481 lb-ft of torque.

The GT-R NISMO Special Edition utilizes high-precision, weight-balanced parts for the piston rings, connecting rods, crankshaft, and valve gear components dialed in with tighter tolerances, delivering snappier engine revs and quicker turbo spooling.