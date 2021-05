Londoners enjoy an evening stroll yesterday (May 2) and take in the National COVID Memorial Wall.

Londoners enjoy an evening stroll yesterday (May 2) and take in the National COVID Memorial Wall.

The public mural has been painted by volunteers to commemorate victims of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United Kingdom.

Stretching for more than a third of a mile along with the South Bank of the River Thames, the mural is made up of thousands of red and pink hearts, intending to have one heart for each of the country's COVID-19 victims.