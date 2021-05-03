Skip to main content
Monday, May 3, 2021

Trump supporters boo Mitt Romney at Republican convention in Utah

The US Senator Mitt Romney was booed at the Republican convention in Utah on Saturday (May 1).

As the former presidential candidate took to the stage, boos rang out among the 2,100 delegates.

Romney was among seven Republican senators who joined Democrats in voting in favour of convicting the former president, Donald Trump for his role in events leading to the January 6 Capitol riot.

He is the only Republican senator to vote to convict Trump in both of his impeachment trials.

