What to Do When You Can't Stand Your BFF's Partner

Do you hate your best friend's partner?

Do you hate how they take all of your BFF's attention, or are they actually bad for your friend?

On this week's How 2 Deal, relationship expert Alexis Germany is here to break down what to do when you hate your friend's significant other, signs that the relationship is toxic, and how to confront your BFF about it in a constructive way.