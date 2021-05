23ABC Evening weather update May 3, 2021

HERE'S 23ABC'S METEOROLOGISTBRANDON MICHAELS WITHYOUR STORM SHIELD FORECAST.WE'RE HEATING UP AGAIN.AN ALL TOO FAMILIAR WEATHERPATTERN,STRONG UPPER LEVEL RIDGE, ISONCE AGAIN BUILDING IN OFFTHE COAST.THAT MEANS WARMER, CALM WEATHERFOR THE NEXT FEWDAYS.HIGHS WILL RANGE FROM THE UPPER70S IN THE MOUNTAINS TO ASHIGH AS THE LOWER 90S IN THEVALLEY AND DESERT ONTUESDAY.WINDS WILL BE LIGHT, SKIES WILLBE SUNNY, AND AIR QUALITY WILLBE MODERATE.WEDNESDAY LOOKS TO BE THEHOTTEST DAY OF THE FORECAST.TEMPERATURES COULD HIT THE UPPER90S IN THE VALLEY!FORTUNATELY, THE RIDGE WILLBEGIN TO BREAK DOWN BYTHURSDAY, SENDING COOLER OCEANAIR OUR WAY AS WE END THE WEEKAND HEAD INTO THE WEEKEND!A NAVY SWIMMER JUMPED IN TO HELPSAVE PEOPLE