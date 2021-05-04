Hundreds flock to car boot sale as restrictions continue to ease in UK

A small village in Derbyshire was swamped with traffic on May 2 as locals flocked to a bank holiday weekend car boot.

A small village in Derbyshire was swamped with traffic on May 2 as locals flocked to a bank holiday weekend car boot.

Roads around Smalley were lined with traffic as people headed out with their newfound freedoms on a warm Sunday morning.

Cars were seen parked on pavements as drivers attempted to avoid parking inside the event despite the organisers of Smalley car boot putting on free parking.

Marshalls were seen trying to move traffic on at one point as they struggled to accommodate the sheer numbers wanting to attend the car boot sale.

People were seen well before 9 am queuing and were seen still queuing at 10 am.

It comes as the UK relaxed coronavirus lockdown rules further which allowed outdoor events such as car boots to operate again.