Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account suspended permanently over repeated violations

Actor Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account suspended following controversial tweets.

The actor had posted a series of tweets in reaction to the recent Bengal poll results.

Reports suggest Kangana criticised Mamata Banerjee over the alleged violence in Bengal.

Kangana also took to Instagram and posted a video with 'death of democracy' in the caption.

The actor demanded president's rule in Bengal & urged Centre to help stop the 'genocide’.

This isn't the first time that Kangana has been penalised by the social media platform.

Earlier this year in January, restrictions were imposed on Kangana's Twitter account after she had posted a tweet against the Amazon Prime Video series, Tandav.