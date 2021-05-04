Why do you have to wear a mask after being fully vaccinated against COVID-19?

The CDC recently updated guidelines about wearing a mask outdoors, but as far as indoors, the advice is to leave that mask on.
But if you're fully vaccinated, why can't you take it off?
The CDC recently updated guidelines about wearing a mask outdoors, but as far as indoors, the advice is to leave that mask on.
But if you're fully vaccinated, why can't you take it off?
Mask restrictions to ease up in Michigan on Wednesday
Researchers make hazmat suits with built-in ventilators for medics treating Covid-19 patients