WEB EXTRA: Mexico City Metro Collapse

A Mexico City metro overpass collapsed, sending a train plunging toward the road Monday night (5/3).
Local officials said more than 20 people were killed and dozens injured.
Emergency services arrived at the scene of a metro collapse that killed 23 and left at least 65 injured in Mexico on May 4.
