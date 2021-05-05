Hear McCarthy on a hot mic revealing what he thinks of Cheney

CNN’s Ryan Nobles reports on the ongoing battle between the GOP and Rep.
Liz Cheney (R-WY) after Cheney refused to back former President Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
CNN’s Ryan Nobles reports on the ongoing battle between the GOP and Rep.
Liz Cheney (R-WY) after Cheney refused to back former President Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
House minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was caught on a hot mic prior to a Fox News interview saying that he has lost..
"I think she's got real problems," McCarthy said.