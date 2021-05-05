Skip to main content
Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Manchester City fans swarm to celebrate win over Paris Saint-Germain

Manchester City fans swarm to celebrate win over Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester City fans swarm to celebrate win over Paris Saint-Germain
Fans broke COVID-19 restrictions and gathered outside Etihad Stadium to swarm the team bus and welcome the soccer squad following its 2-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of the semifinals on Tuesday, May 4.

Police wearing riot control equipment accompanied the team bus to the stadium.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @ollie_25.

