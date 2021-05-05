Manchester City fans swarm to celebrate win over Paris Saint-Germain

Guardiola marvels at ´extraordinary´ Man City hero Mahrez
Pep Guardiola lauded Riyad Mahrez’s appetite for the big occasion after the Manchester City winger’s brace secured a 2-0 win..
Fans broke COVID-19 restrictions and gathered outside Etihad Stadium to swarm the team bus and welcome the soccer squad following its 2-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of the semifinals on Tuesday, May 4.
Police wearing riot control equipment accompanied the team bus to the stadium.
The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @ollie_25.
Pep Guardiola expects Tuesday’s clash with Paris St Germain to be Manchester City’s toughest test in their quest to win the..