Will Governor’s order help fill vacant jobs?

THAT REQUIREMENT FORCESARIZONANS COLLECTINGUNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS -- TOPROVE THEY'RE ACTIVELY LOOKINGFOR A JOB.

A LOCAL BUSINESSOWNER DOESN'T THINK THE NEWRULE WILL HELP -- BUT THELEADER OF A TEMP AGENCY INTOWN -- DOES.

NINE ON YOURSIDE'S CRAIG SMITH REPORTS.CRAIG: 13:36:59 BOSSES SAY THEYHAVE BEEN STRUGGLING TO FILLOPEN POSITIONS WELL NOWGOVERNOR DOOCY HAS REINSTATEDA PRE COVID RULE THAT SAYS IFYOU WANT TO COLLECTUNEMPLOYMENT, YOU'VE GOT TOPROVE YOU'VE BEEN LOOKING FORA JOB.

13:37:10 RUNS:10 BOCATACOS HAS BEEN BUSY, ANDTHERE'S BEEN NOBODY BUSIERTHAN OWNER MARIAMAZON---BESIDES BEING THE CHEFBEHIND THE CREATIONS SHESERVES---SHE'S BEEN A SERVER,SHE'S BEEN BUSSING TABLES,SHE'S BEEN WASHING DISHES ANDSAYS FILLING GAPS IN HER STAFFSO SHE WON'T HAVE TO DO ALLTHAT HAS BEEN...AN EXPERIENCE.13:26:53 MY EXPERIENCE OR MYNIGHTMARE.

IT'S BEEN, LIKE,LIKE EVERYBODY IS OUT THEREYOU KNOW IT'S A BIG THING.IT'S BEEN HARD.

IT'S BEEN HARDTO KEEP IT, YOU KNOW, TO KEEPIT OPEN.

AND THEN, YOU KNOWYOU STRUGGLE LAST YEAR WITHCOVID AND THEN YOU NEVERTHOUGHT IT WAS GOING TO BE GETEMPLOYEES, BUT YEAH, THAT'STHE CASE, I'VE BEEN LUCKY,KNOCK ON WOOD, THAT I THINK IMIGHT HAVE FULFILLED MY SLOTS,13:27:20 RUNS:27 SHE SAYSSHE'S NOT SO SURE REINSTATINGTHAT LOOK-FOR-WORK REQUIREMENTWILL DO MUCH TO BRING IN GOODAPPLICANTS.

SHE THINKS SOMEPEOPLE WILL JUST FAKE THEPAPER WORK TO MAKE THE STATETHINK THEY'RE BEEN APPLYING.AT ONE TIME SOMEONE COULDCOLLECT AS MUCH AS $840 A WEEKIN FEDERAL AND STATEUNEMPLOYMENT.

NOW $540 IS THEMAX.

AT THE TEMP CONNECTIONOWNER CINDY DHUEY SAYS THOSEUNEMPLOYMENT PAYMENTS REALLYDID SEEM TO TURN WORKERS INTONON- WORKERS.

12:02:53 "I MEANWE WEREN'T GETTING CALLS, WEWOULD PUT ADS UP, THEY WOULDRESPOND MAYBE BUT THEN A LOTOF TIMES THEY WOULDN'TRESPOND.

SO THEY DIDN'T HAVETO DO ANYTHING FOR IT.

THEYCOULD COLLECT THEIR MONEY ANDSTAY HOME.

" 12:03:07 BUT SHESAYS CALLS FROM JOB SEEKERSSTARTED PICKING UP AS SOON ASTHEY HEARD THE GOVERNOR HADREINSTATED THE LOOK-FOR-WORKREQUIREMENT.

DHUEY SAYS A LOTOF HER CLIENTS ARE LOOKING FORPEOPLE WITH BOOK KEEPINGSKILLS BUT THERE'S HIRINGACROSS THE BOARD FOR RELIABLEWORKERS READY TO WORK HARD ANDSHE SAYS SOME EMPLOYERS ARERAISING WHAT THEY WILL PAY TOBRING IN GOOD WORKERS.

