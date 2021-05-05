Officers Pay Tribute To NYPD Det. Anastasios Tsakos

Officers lined the streets of Greenlawn on Long Island as they paid tributes to NYPD Det.
Anastasios Tsakos, who was killed in the line of duty last week; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
Officers lined the streets of Greenlawn on Long Island as they paid tributes to NYPD Det.
Anastasios Tsakos, who was killed in the line of duty last week; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos was posthumously promoted to Detective - First Grade during his funeral service Tuesday in..
Fellow police officers are remembering NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos as a good guy and a hero. But to his neighbors, he was an..