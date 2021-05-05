Issue 3 appears headed for failure on Cincinnati ballot

Issue 3 was designed to add a new article to Cincinnati’s City Charter.
The language did not specify where the money would come from but suggested several potential funding sources, including the city’s $400 million general fund.
Issue 3 was designed to add a new article to Cincinnati’s City Charter.
The language did not specify where the money would come from but suggested several potential funding sources, including the city’s $400 million general fund.
University of Cincinnati economics professor Michael Jones said Cincinnati's 28,000 housing units shortage is an over-estimate –..
Hoping to dodge the $50 million annual price tag of an upcoming ballot issue on affordable housing, City Council on Tuesday..