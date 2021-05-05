Terrifying scene as cable bridge violently swings as strong winds batter southern China

A cable bridge in Guizhou, southern China, was damaged after being twisted into knots by strong winds during a storm on May 3.

A cable bridge in Guizhou, southern China, was damaged after being twisted into knots by strong winds during a storm on May 3.

Footage shows the bridge violently rocking back and forth in strong winds.

Another clip shows the damage caused by the gusts of winds.

The bridge has to be repaired before it becomes operable again.

The video was provided by local media.