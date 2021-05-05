Amy Bockerstette To Be First-Ever Golfer With Down Syndrome To Play in NJCAA Championships

22-year-old Bockerstette made history three years ago when she was awarded a golf scholarship to Paradise Valley Community College in Phoenix, Arizona.

In 2019, she joined PGA Tour pro Gary Woodland on the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale to show off her skills.

She made par, impressing all who were in attendance.

The spectacular feat went viral.

Now, she's contributing to the record books yet again as the first athlete with Down syndrome to compete in a national athletic championship at the college level.

Speaking at the National Down Syndrom Congress in 2019, Bockerstette said, "my superpower is confidence and believing in myself.".

With your superpower, you can create your own purpose, Amy Bockerstette, via Yahoo Sports