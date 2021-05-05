Starmer concedes Labour have a way to go in polls

On a visit to a foodbank in Pontefract, Labour leader Sir Kier Starmer says his party is fighting for every vote going into the May 6 elections and promises to take responsibility for the results.It comes as the party faces worrying polling suggesting it faces defeat in the Hartlepool by-election – a Westminster seat it has held for four decades – and that it could lose ground in council elections in its so-called “red wall” of traditional heartlands in the North and Midlands, including in Sunderland, Bolton and Derby.