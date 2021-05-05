US dad has genius plan to stop his 1-year-old son from eating off the floor

This dad in Byron Center, Michigan, shared his genius plan to stop his 1-year-old son from eating off the floor.

Bradley Williams reveals what he calls the "snack blocker", rubber armbands that prevent his kid, Sam, from reaching his mouth.

Williams said: "Sam's grandmother gifted him the flotation device to prepare for the summer.

However, after Sam put it on, I realized that he couldn't eat the snack he was trying to get to his mouth.

"Sam loves to eat and this is why I thought I could turn it into a funny video skit about keeping kids from eating off the floor." "My wife, Sarah Williams, and I are advocates for open adoption and foster care.

We have five children at home - two of which are our foster daughters, two are adopted (including Sam) and one is my biological son." He continued: "Our journey to becoming parents together was plagued with roadblocks and hurdles - years of infertility/miscarriages, a still-birthed son, and a failed private adoption to a boy we raised from his first breath to after his second birthday, at which point he reunited with his birth mother.

"We share our journey on TikTok and Instagram in hopes of inspiring other adoptive couples to be open to keeping their children’s birth families involved in their lives." This footage was filmed on April 18.