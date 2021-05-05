This is what your snack preference says about your personality

If you have a sweet tooth, chances are you like to live on the wild side of life, according to a new study.

A survey of 2,000 general population Americans has found major personality differences between those who prefer sweet treats and those who prefer savory snacks.

Among the differences, sweet snackers are more likely to be social butterflies with their snacking — like while hanging out with friends (20%) or during a game night (19%).Commissioned by Hickory Farms and conducted by OnePoll, the study found when it comes to TV and other types of media, savory snackers liked science-fiction movies, historical fiction books and documentary TV series.

Meanwhile, sweet tooths were more drawn to comedies and mysteries across books, film and television.

Sweet tooths are also more likely to be more creative, adventurous, try new things and be more organized than their savory counterparts.

Perhaps most surprising of all, both types of people flip sides when it comes to breakfast.

Sweet tooths reach for eggs (72%) and bacon (66%), while savory snackers go for fresh fruit (58%) and pancakes (57%).