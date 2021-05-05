7 Simple Steps To Get You Back To Thriving

As more Americans are vaccinated and hope is on the rise, many are asking when we can feel good again.

Flourishing really is what people are ultimately after, Tyler J.

VanderWeele, Harvard Professor, via 'The New York Times'.

These seven steps are within your control and may be a way back into joyful living.

1, Take stock of your situation.

Start with an assessment of how you're doing right now.

Doing great?

Are you suffering?

Feeling so-so?.

2, Take time to celebrate the little things.

It’s really important that post-pandemic we embrace more and more celebrating, Tyler J.

VanderWeele, Harvard Professor, via 'The New York Times'.

3, Give "Sunday dinner gratitude" a go.

It doesn't matter what day you pick, but experts recommend a weekly gratitude ritual such as keeping a list of things for which you're grateful.

4, Make "five-good-deeds-in-a-day" a weekly practice.

Doing five acts of kindness in a single day, once a week can do wonders for your sense of flourishing.

5, Do something that's new to you.

What the research really shows is that flourishing comes from a different set of behaviors and habits, Tyler J.

VanderWeele, Harvard Professor, via 'The New York Times'.

6, Prioritize making connections (even if they're short).

Sometimes people feel an extra spring in their step when they talk to a stranger on a plane or a subway, or when somebody greets them at a restaurant, Dr. Adam Grant, via 'The New York Times'.

7, Instill meaning into your daily routines.

Finding deeper meaning in mundane tasks will help give purpose to your day to day tasks