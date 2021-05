'Sons Of Sam' Director Joshua Zeman Re-Examines David Berkowitz Murders

Netflix's new docuseries "The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness" re-examines journalist Maury Terry's lifelong obsession with the notorious David Berkowitz murders, which began in New York in the summer of 1976.

Director Joshua Zeman tells ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman what surprised him most about this case and weighs in on the theory that Berkowitz did not act alone.