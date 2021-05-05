Federal Judge Overturns National Eviction Ban

Federal Judge Overturns National Eviction Ban.

The ruling, striking down the CDC's nationwide eviction ban, was made by Judge Dabney Friedrich on May 5.

According to CNBC, 1 in 5 renters in America are behind on payments amid the pandemic.

Prior to the CDC's eviction moratorium, researchers found that increased evictions led to a rise in COVID-19 cases and subsequent deaths.

But landlords say they can't keep housing people for free since they also have bills to pay.

This isn't the first time the moratorium has been targeted.

While this ruling is written more starkly than previous ones, it likely has equally limited application, impacting only the plaintiffs who brought the case, Diane Yentel, president and CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

It is not yet clear how far-reaching the current ruling will be.

Housing advocates want the Department of Justice (DOJ) to appeal the decision and the Biden administration to uphold the eviction ban.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said the DOJ is reviewing the decision