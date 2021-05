Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and Justin Baldoni | The 2021 MAKERS Conference

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, in one of his first conversations since taking on the role, talking with Filmmaker and MAKERS Man Justin Baldoni, Author of new book “Man Enough.” We will hear insights on being the FIRST Second Gentleman and his thoughts on masculinity, fatherhood and navigating life being married to the first ever female Vice President.

