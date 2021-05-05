Police arrest two as investigation continues for shooting at Ford St. and Market St. in Fort Myers

Fort Myers Police have arrested two men from Fort Myers in connection with a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Ford and Market Streets last night.
One person was shot and is being treated at Lee Memorial Hospital.
Fort Myers Police have arrested two men from Fort Myers in connection with a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Ford and Market Streets last night.
One person was shot and is being treated at Lee Memorial Hospital.
WEARING A BLACK HOODIE.
IF YOUHAVE ANY INFORMATION, CONTACTTHE LEE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.TWO MEN ARE IN CUSTODY TONIGHTFOLLOWING A SHOOTING IN FORTMYERS LAST NIGHT.IT HAPPENED AT THE INTERSECTIONOF FORD AND MARKET STREET.
ONEPERSON WAS TAKEN TO LEE MEMORIAHOSPIAL.
FORT MYERS POLICEARRESTED ACONOMIE DAVIS AND
Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. The shooting occurred at the intersection of Ford and..