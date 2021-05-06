Slalom Movie

Slalom Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: 15 year-old Lyz, a high school student in the French Alps, has been accepted to a highly selective ski club whose aim is to train future professional athletes.

Taking a chance on his new recruit, Fred, ex-champion turned coach, decides to make Lyz his shining star regardless of her lack of experience.

Under his influence, Lyz will have to endure more than the physical and emotional pressure of the training.

Will Lyz’s determination help her escape his grip?

Directed by : Charlène Favier