Fly Me Away Movie

Thomas, a blasé young man, spends his nights in clubs and his days in bed.

Until his father, Dr. Reinhard, fed up with his son’s escapades, cuts him off completely and forces him to take care of one of his young patients.

Marcus, 12, was born with a serious congenital disorder.

He lives with his mother in the poor suburbs of Paris and spends his days either at the hospital or in a center for sick children.

This encounter will disrupt their lives and change them both, profoundly and forever.

Directed by : Christophe Barratier