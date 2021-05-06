Introducing Jodea Movie (2021) - Chloe Traicos, Jeff Coppage

Introducing Jodea Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A struggling young actress's fortunes change when the a world famous movie director drives into the back of her car.

Return to the theaters... to laugh!

He has one week to turn the world’s worst actress into a star!

The award-winning new comedy from director JD Cohen, Introducing Jodea kicks off its theatrical season June 4, 2021.

Starring Chloe Traicos ("The Righteous Gemstones") and Jeff Coppage ("Ava"), the riotous rom-com explores how a struggling young actress's fortunes change when a world famous movie director drives into the back of her car.

Desperate, the actress uses the opportunity to beg the star for a role in his latest movie.

Kent Hatch and Ryan Pratton co-star in a Jon Cohen film, written by Chloe Traicos.

Introducing Jodea only in theaters June 4.