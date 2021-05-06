Over half of Americans think their home exterior lacks 'curb appeal'

One in two (52%) American homeowners confessed they think their home exterior lacks "curb appeal." The survey of 2,000 American homeowners revealed that over two in three homeowners plan to up their home's curb appeal with exterior updates this summer.And three in four (76%) have projects they'd like to do but have no idea how to get them off the ground quickly and at a price they can afford.OnePoll conducted research that was commissioned by Krylon spray paint and results revealed that 72% of homeowners admitted that if the option was available to restore versus replace an item in their home improvement project, that would motivate them to tackle the update.That may be because one in ten estimated it would cost them over $5,000 to make their home's exterior look exactly how they dreamed it should. Two in three think they need to pay top dollar in order to ensure any updates they make are strong enough to withstand harsh weather.And 47% blamed the weather for past home improvement derailments. Too, they might be getting tired while making home updates.

One in two (51%) have left home improvement tasks by the wayside and the average homeowner admitted they become nothing short of exhausted after only spending 54 minutes on an improvement project. Seven in ten (71%) need an option to speed up or simplify their home improvement project so they don't leave tasks unfinished.Susan Biasiotta, Senior Product Manager for Krylon said, "Between limited free time, tight budgets and unpredictable weather conditions, it's no secret that home improvement updates can be daunting—but they don't have to be!

Home improvement updates should be exciting and provide a sense of accomplishment.

Don't let the expectation that it will take you a lot of time and money deter you from creating something beautiful.

Using spray paint to restore something old and give it new life is a great option to increase your home's curb appeal without the large price tag and hours of labor." Over 70% see spray paint as a way to speed up and simplify a project.And, more than half of homeowners (55%) have used spray paint to make home improvement updates.Three in ten (30%) think just a paint update on their window shutters would go a long way. Sixty-seven percent said a spray paint option that won't peel is a must when making exterior home updates, and more than 54% are looking for a spray paint that can help protect against rust so their updates can last through the seasons. Susan Biasiotta, Senior Product Manager for Krylon added, "Spray paint can be used to refresh almost everything on your exterior updates to-do list, including metal and plastic furniture, shutters, door hardware, mailboxes, light fixtures, planters, fire pits and so much more.

And spray paint options are available that don't require sanding or priming so you can spend less time on prep and still get a professional-looking finish with strong adhesion.

The last thing you should have to worry about is paint peeling after you've mastered your updates."