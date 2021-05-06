Ed Sheeran unveiled as new Ipswich Town shirt sponsor

Ed Sheeran has been announced as the new shirt sponsor for Ipswich Town Football Club.
The singer grew up in Framlingham in Suffolk, which is just outside Ipswich, supporting the team and still lives nearby.
He has agreed to an initial one-year deal with Blues to sponsor shirts for the club’s men’s and women’s first teams
