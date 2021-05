A gazebo was spotted "walking" as it was blown away by strong winds in northern China.

A gazebo was spotted "walking" as it was blown away by strong winds in northern China.

In the video filmed in the People's Square of Baiyin, balloons were blown away and a gazebo started moving as if it were walking.

It’s reported that the average wind reached around 38 kph in most places of Baiyin, accompanied by sand or dust in the air.

The video was filmed on May 3 and provided by local media.