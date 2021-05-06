Many parents are using summer enrichment programs to keep their children from falling behind

The math and coding classes should focus on the joy of creating and problem-solving while maintaining the child's freedom to chart their own path."While many will be playing catch up this summer that doesn't mean parents have full faith in what their kids are being taught. Sixty-eight percent worry today's education system doesn't adequately prepare students for the skills they'll need in the real world.Three in five parents (60%) would describe their child as a "tech wizard" but 66% don't know how to foster these skills since their kids' knowledge has already surpassed respondents' own.That's why 65% want computer classes taught in schools like foreign languages are.The spokesperson for BYJU'S FutureSchool added, "Much like learning a foreign language, playing a sport or engaging in music education, learning skills like the coding programs offered at BYJU'S FutureSchool, encourages creative thinking and problem-solving, which can be useful once kids are out of school."

The average parent estimates their child has regressed two whole grade levels since the pandemic began.Half of American parents think all children should retake the grade they've been in again this fall because of the pandemic. A survey of 2,000 parents of U.S. schoolchildren 8-13 examined the increasing education gaps kids are facing as people begin to think of a permanent return to in-person education this fall.Two in three parents are terrified their kids have begun to hate learning because they're so frustrated and 63% have noticed decreased engagement in schoolwork.Already tricky STEM subjects like Math and Science that had students on the ropes pre-pandemic now have seven in ten parents noting these topics are particularly challenging at home. OnePoll conducted the research on behalf of BYJU'S FutureSchool and it showed that parents are struggling alongside their children. Sixty-three percent confessed it pains them to see their kids scrambling to keep up and this leaves many feeling helpless.One in two parents (57%) admitted they aren't confident in their abilities to help their children stay on top of their schoolwork and hit those key milestones.The summer is presenting an opportune time for many parents hoping to have their kids catch up with two in three (67%) interested in signing their kids up for enrichment programs. Half of those surveyed said they'll be using the summer to make sure their children are ready to crack open new textbooks in the fall.Of parents planning to hit the books this summer the average parent wants to dedicate two hours a day to go over key concepts.When it comes to methods parents will be using to make it happen one in five (21%) will turn to old workbooks and worksheets and 55% plan to break out the flashcards.Other parents are opting for a more modern approach by using educational TV shows (55%) or computer games (also 55%). A spokesperson for BYJU'S FutureSchool said, "After a difficult school year, summer is the perfect time for parents to prioritize enrichment programs that will excite their kids and get them engaged in learning again.

