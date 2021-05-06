Lincoln Center Transforms Plaza To Host Outdoor Shows

It may be hard to recognize, but the famed Lincoln Center fountain has been redone with a blanket of synthetic lawn.
CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.
It may be hard to recognize, but the famed Lincoln Center fountain has been redone with a blanket of synthetic lawn.
CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.
A series of special outdoor performances will take place this weekend in Manhattan. It’s all for a good cause — to raise money..
The famed Lincoln Center fountain has been redone with a blanket of synthetic lawn, part of what's called The Green.